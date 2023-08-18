Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) is E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech accounts for 2.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.29. 216,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.84. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

