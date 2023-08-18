Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEJU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,931. Leju has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

