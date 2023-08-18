Lewis Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lewis Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.5% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,813. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

