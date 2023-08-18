Lewis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in EnerSys by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.44. 186,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,315. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

