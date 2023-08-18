Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 9,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.