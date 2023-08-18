Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LBRDK traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $89.59. 450,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,929. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $114.80. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average is $82.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

