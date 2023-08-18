Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Down 1.5%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 209,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 187,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGD. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Liberty Gold Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of C$102.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.