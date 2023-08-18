Lido DAO (LDO) Price Hits $1.64 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $103.24 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00006233 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,847,057 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO is an innovative decentralized autonomous organization that manages liquid staking on Ethereum 2.0. Its native asset, the LDO token, serves as the governance token, empowering holders to vote on key protocol parameters. The voting weight is proportional to the amount of LDO held, democratizing decision-making. Users stake ETH and receive stETH, a token that mirrors staked ETH while remaining liquid and earning staking rewards. Co-founded by Jordan Fish and Konstantin Lomashuk, Lido DAO balances centralization and decentralization, using an efficient mechanism, Easy Track, for routine governance. It reinvests service fees into research, development, liquidity mining incentives, and upgrades, fostering sustainable growth and flexibility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

