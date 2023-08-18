Lifesci Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Akili in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Akili’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Akili’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akili in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Akili Stock Performance

Shares of AKLI stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Akili has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akili

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKLI. Social Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Akili in the 4th quarter worth about $13,298,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Akili in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akili by 17.8% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akili by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About Akili

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

