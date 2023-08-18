Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 187,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.41. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $183,943.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,858,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,892,430.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,476,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 75,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,151 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,991,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 327,939 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 114,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

