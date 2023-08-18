Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

LQDT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.53. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

In other news, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liquidity Services news, insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at $690,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,053 shares of company stock valued at $633,398. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 275,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

