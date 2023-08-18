Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $46,066.76

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $100.12 million and $46,066.76 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002660 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002189 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001616 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.