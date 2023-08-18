LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered LL Flooring from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

LL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,807. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.87). LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $236.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

