Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $3,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $446.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

