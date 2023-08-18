Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Lookers Stock Performance
LOOK stock opened at GBX 128.86 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The company has a market capitalization of £491.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. Lookers has a 12 month low of GBX 59.70 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.60 ($1.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.32.
Lookers Company Profile
