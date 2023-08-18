Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LOOK stock opened at GBX 128.86 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The company has a market capitalization of £491.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. Lookers has a 12 month low of GBX 59.70 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.60 ($1.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.32.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; and leasing fleet management. It operates various franchised dealerships and online platforms.

