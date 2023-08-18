LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Down 19.6% This Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $39.45 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 942,121,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 904,517,172 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

