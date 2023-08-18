Loop Capital Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $135.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.