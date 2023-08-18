LPL Financial LLC Acquires 34,656 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Salesforce worth $131,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

NYSE CRM opened at $203.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,018 shares of company stock worth $249,633,898 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

