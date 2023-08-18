LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $102,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
ITA opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.62. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
