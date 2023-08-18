LPL Financial LLC Buys 151,213 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $116,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,892,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

