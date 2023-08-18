LPL Financial LLC Buys 72,074 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $93,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.05 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

