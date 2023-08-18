LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,418 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $117,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $218.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.