LPL Financial LLC Has $99.49 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Crown Castle worth $99,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $99.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.15 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

