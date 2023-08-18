LPL Financial LLC Purchases 129,083 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $127,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

