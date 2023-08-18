LPL Financial LLC Sells 114,510 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 16.32% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $108,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.71 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $627.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1752 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

