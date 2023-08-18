LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,044,673 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.95% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $96,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,304,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 124,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.69 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

