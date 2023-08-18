LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE LXU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,389. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $746.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LSB Industries by 488.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

