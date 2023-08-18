LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LSI Industries Trading Up 19.7 %

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 580.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

