LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTC. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTC

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 66,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,294. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,962,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,376,000 after purchasing an additional 153,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.