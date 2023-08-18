Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $374.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,080. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.88. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

