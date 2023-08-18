Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LITE. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,455,000 after acquiring an additional 146,014 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

