Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut Lumentum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Lumentum stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.65. 1,896,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,571. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

