Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 4.1%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.80. 3,060,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,627,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAZR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $269,891.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,509,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,156.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $269,891.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,156.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $71,825,000,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Capital Management acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.