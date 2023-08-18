MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $12.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $420.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,747,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,897,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.38, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.16.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

