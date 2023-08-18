MAI Capital Management Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 1.01% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 69,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The company has a market capitalization of $980.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

