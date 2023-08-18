MAI Capital Management Has $13.80 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $379.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,211. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $416.71.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.28.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

