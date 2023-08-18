MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.81% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 252.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of FREL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,772. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $968.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

