MAI Capital Management Purchases 7,074 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.19% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.17. 102,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,800. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

