MAI Capital Management Purchases 72,402 Shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,402 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,933,000 after acquiring an additional 152,881 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 239,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

BATS ACIO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.90. 59,686 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $568.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

