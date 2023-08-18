MAI Capital Management Sells 1,955 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.90. 136,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,164. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

