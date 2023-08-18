Maiar DEX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.64 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $17.64 million and approximately $25,586.43 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000456 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,448.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

