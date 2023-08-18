Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Price Performance

MHLD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 236,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Get Maiden alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maiden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Maiden by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maiden by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maiden by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.