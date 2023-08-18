Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down to $23.06

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $22.00. Manchester United shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 214,313 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.66 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

