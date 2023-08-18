Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.50.

MANH stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.07. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $208.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,274. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,390 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 278,474 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

