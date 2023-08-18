Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $408,535,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $257,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $11,744,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 48.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.08. 1,395,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,027. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

