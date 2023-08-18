Mark J. Tarr Sells 25,330 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Encompass Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Encompass Health stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 441,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,030. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.