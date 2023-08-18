Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,498.56. 16,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,639. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,404.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,352.07. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

