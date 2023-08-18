Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) Insider Acquires A$23,331.03 in Stock

Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU – Get Free Report) insider Colin Rose bought 752,614 shares of Marmota stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$23,331.03 ($15,150.02).
Colin Rose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 24th, Colin Rose bought 675,000 shares of Marmota stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,300.00 ($15,779.22).
- On Monday, July 17th, Colin Rose bought 1,150,000 shares of Marmota stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$42,550.00 ($27,629.87).
- On Friday, June 2nd, Colin Rose purchased 747,386 shares of Marmota stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,916.35 ($15,530.10).
Marmota Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 7.83.
About Marmota
Marmota Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, and uranium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Junction Dam uranium project located to the west of Broken Hill, Australia. Marmota Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Glenelg, Australia.
