Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,589,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,919,000 after purchasing an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $202.33 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

