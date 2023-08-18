Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $218.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $204.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 2.0 %

MAR stock opened at $202.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.45. Marriott International has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,674 shares of company stock worth $11,626,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.